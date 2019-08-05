These are the shocking injuries a Hartlepool cyclist suffered after being pushed off his bike by car yobs in 'potentially fatal' craze
A Hartlepool cyclist has spoken of the frightening moment he was pushed off his bike by car yobs, leaving him with a fractured collar bone and dislocated shoulder.
Paul Cockrill, 44, has warned someone could be killed after becoming the victim of an apparent social media fad where perpetrators film their dangerous actions.
Mr Cockrill, who lives in the town, was riding on the A179 towards Hart village around 9pm on Tuesday, July 16, when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside him and one of its passengers shoved him to the ground.
He suffered a fractured collar bone, dislocated left shoulder that needed surgery, cracked rib and bruising to one of his lungs.
Mr Cockrill, who is a member of the Ferryhill Wheelers cycling club, said: “I was out on a social ride on my own for an hour or so because it was a lovely evening.
“I was coming down the road quite fast when a car pulled up alongside me from behind with passengers hanging out the front and back passenger windows.
“One of them pushed me off and I went down. I went over the handlebars and crashed quite badly. They drove off.”
Several similar cases have been reported across the country. Earlier this year, a group of youths pushed cyclists into a canal on three occasions.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Mr Cockrill added: “It seems to be a bit of a fad for people to video themselves pushing cyclists into hedges and into the road.
“I was doing about 35mph, not that there’s any safe speed to push a cyclist off their bike.
“It’s extremely dangerous and potentially fatal.”
Passers by, including a couple of off-duty nurses, stopped and helped Mr Cockrill until he was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees where he later had surgery on his shoulder.
He praised the surgeon Dr Nanda for managing to save his shoulder ball joint.
Mr Cockrill intends to get back on his bike following his recovery.
Anyone with information can contact DC Anthony Wallace on 101 quoting 120856 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.