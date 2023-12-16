News you can trust since 1877
A member of the public pays his respect during the Bombardment of the Hartlepools memorial service.A member of the public pays his respect during the Bombardment of the Hartlepools memorial service.
They shall be remembered: 17 photos as Hartlepool commemorates the Bombardment of the Hartlepools

The Bombardment of the Hartlepools in 1914 took the lives of over 100 men, women, children and service men.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 16th Dec 2023, 11:23 GMT

Today (Saturday, December 16), members of the public joined the armed forces to remember those lives lost.

A member of the Hartlepool Royal Marine Cadets salutes after placing her cross at Redheugh Gardens Memorial.

1. Salute

A member of the Hartlepool Royal Marine Cadets salutes after placing her cross at Redheugh Gardens Memorial. Photo: Frank Reid

Councillor Brian Cowie lowers his head in respect at the Bombardment of the Hartlepools memorial service.

2. They shall be remembered

Councillor Brian Cowie lowers his head in respect at the Bombardment of the Hartlepools memorial service. Photo: Frank Reid

Members of the public look on during the commemoration service.

3. Paying our respects

Members of the public look on during the commemoration service. Photo: Frank Reid

Wally Stewart, the longest serving volunteer at the Heugh Battery Museum, reads the names of those who lost their lives during the Bombardment of the Hartlepools.

4. In memoriam

Wally Stewart, the longest serving volunteer at the Heugh Battery Museum, reads the names of those who lost their lives during the Bombardment of the Hartlepools. Photo: Frank Reid

