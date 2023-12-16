The Bombardment of the Hartlepools in 1914 took the lives of over 100 men, women, children and service men.
Today (Saturday, December 16), members of the public joined the armed forces to remember those lives lost.
1. Salute
A member of the Hartlepool Royal Marine Cadets salutes after placing her cross at Redheugh Gardens Memorial. Photo: Frank Reid
2. They shall be remembered
Councillor Brian Cowie lowers his head in respect at the Bombardment of the Hartlepools memorial service. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Paying our respects
Members of the public look on during the commemoration service. Photo: Frank Reid
4. In memoriam
Wally Stewart, the longest serving volunteer at the Heugh Battery Museum, reads the names of those who lost their lives during the Bombardment of the Hartlepools. Photo: Frank Reid