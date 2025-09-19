Hartlepool soap star Lewis Cope has got his dancing shoes ready as he prepares to take to the stage in a broadcasted dance competition this Saturday.

Lewis is a contestant on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, which is returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, September 20, at 6.40pm.

Speaking in anticipation of the show, Lewis, 30, said: “I am absolutely over the moon to be doing Strictly Come Dancing this year.

"It wasn't something that I’d planned for so it came as a huge shock to me, but what an amazing surprise and the start of an incredible experience that I couldn’t be more thrilled about.”

Lewis, who plays Nicky Milligan in ITV’s Emmerdale, said he was walking down London’s Oxford Street on his way to meet a friend when he received the surprise call.

He said: “I am just a normal working class lad from Hartlepool – things like this don't tend to happen to boys like me.

"Every job I’ve had throughout my career has always felt like a blessing and these opportunities are ones I could only ever have dreamed about at the beginning of my career, so I never take anything for granted.

"It’s a huge honour.”

Lewis has a dancing background after appearing in the West End hit Billy Elliot: The Musical when he was just 11 and as a crew mate in Hartlepool street dance crew Ruff Diamond.

When asked what style of dance he is most looking forward to doing, he said: “If I am completely honest, I don't really know the difference between the types of dances I will be performing at this stage, so I’m looking forward to learning about each genre as the weeks go on.

"I would say, I’m a very upbeat person so I am looking forward to the faster dance routines that require maximum energy.”

Lewis is looking forward to the show and already has a big following behind him.

He said: “My family is the reason I’m here today and my mam especially.

"Their support has been unwavering since my very first job 19 years ago and they continue to do so now, so my family will certainly be a huge part of my Strictly experience.”