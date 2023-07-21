The event, which was held behind the bus station on The Front, in Seaton Carew , was busy despite the gloomy weather on the day.

She said: “I would like to thank everyone for their assistance at the event. We all share the passion to save lives and a big thank you to the public for attending. We even raised £78.00 for the charity in donations so once again thank you to everyone and to Milk no Sugar for the refreshments.”