Third annual Hartlepool RNLI water safety event hailed a success

Hartlepool Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s (RNLI) water safety event proved a success with vital funds raised for the charity.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 15:00 BST

The third annual water safety event earlier this month was attended by the RNLI, CIPHER Medical Consultancy, Hartlepool Police, Cleveland Fire Brigade, DS43 Community Defibrillators, Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team and Hartlepool Lifeguards.

The event, which was held behind the bus station on The Front, in Seaton Carew, was busy despite the gloomy weather on the day.

More than £78 was also raised for the RNLI.

Members of the organisations who took part in the water safety event at Seaton Carew./Photo: RNLI/Tom CollinsMembers of the organisations who took part in the water safety event at Seaton Carew./Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins
Members of the organisations who took part in the water safety event at Seaton Carew./Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins
Water Safety Officer Jayne Mandeville has thanked the public for attending the event.

She said: “I would like to thank everyone for their assistance at the event. We all share the passion to save lives and a big thank you to the public for attending. We even raised £78.00 for the charity in donations so once again thank you to everyone and to Milk no Sugar for the refreshments.”

