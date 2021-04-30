Darren Blyth was reported as missing after he left his home in Trimdon Station on Wednesday, April 14, and didn’t return.

Sadly, Durham Constabulary confirmed on Monday, April 26 that the body of a man was recovered from the Hawthorn area on the evening of Sunday, April 25.

The force confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious and offered their condolences to Darren’s family.

Now Darren’s wife, Mel Blyth, has launched a fundraising campaign for Durham Wildlife Trust in his memory.

The 55-year-old was a member of the organisation which works to protect and restore places for wildlife across County Durham, Sunderland, Gateshead, South Tyneside and Darlington.

The charity also provides opportunities for enjoyment, education and inspiration from the Tees to the Tyne.

Wife Mel said the organisation was ‘was really important to Darren’ as she launched the Just Giving Page which has now surpassed its £1,000 target to raise £2,432.

“I have received many requests for details to send flowers and suggestions that we set up a crowdfunding campaign to support the family,” Mel wrote on the site.

"This is not something that we would like, however, Darren was a member of Durham Wildlife Trust and always recognised the beauty, comfort and sanctuary that outdoor space can provide and how important it is to support this to make it accessible for people.”

Following the tragic news, the family have paid tribute to Darren, who is dad to Abigail Blyth, nine, and Katrina Blyth, 36, calling him a ‘wonderful father, son and friend to so many.’

Mel added: "My advice to all is – hold on tight to those you love and tell them every day that you love them and how much they mean to you.”

The family have thanked the public for their ‘overwhelming support’ and the emergency services involved in the search for Darren as they asked for privacy at this time.

To donate visit:https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/DarrenBlyth

