2018's Miles for Men and Walk for Women events at Seaton Carew.

When does it take place?

The seventh annual Miles for Men and Walk for Women 5k events take place on Sunday, July 28, in Seaton Carew, when around 1,000 entrants are due to complete the course.

This year's Miles for Men and Walk for Women event is dedicated to the memory of Demi Leigh Day.

This year’s event is dedicated to Demi Leigh Day, the daughter of Miles for Men founder Michael Day, who tragically passed away last December aged just 21 after her own battle against cancer.

Competitors this year will be running under the Team Demi banner and will wear lilac t-shirts as it was Demi’s favourite colour.

Michael said: “It has been a tough time. We want everybody to turn up and have a good day so we can say we did Demi proud.”

What time does it start and can I still register?

People can register online up until the day before and on the actual day registration starts from 10am.

Speeches are at 12pm and the run starts at 1pm.

How many people will take part?

Michael said: “We normally get between 1,000 and 1,200 entries. We have got people coming from all over.”

The course along the sea front starts and ends at Seaton Clock Tower.

How it helps people:

Miles for Men said: “This is an amazing day out for the family, raising vital funds for our local Hartlepool charity to help real local people.

“Whether you run, walk, crawl, hop, ride in a scooter, push a buggy or walk your dog, join in the 5k event for a great cause.

“Every little helps! All ages and all abilities can join in this amazing event.”

Michael said there are lots of plans for how the money raised this year will be used to help Miles for Men support people.

It is working on a new initiative called Day Dreams to help terminally ill children and young people do something they have always wanted to.

And the charity is looking to branch out and work with other cancer charities including Amber’s Law which aims to change the law so young women can be routinely tested for cervical cancer.