Three people were arrested on York Road this weekend as part of a clampdown on antisocial behaviour at the bottom of the ramp.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood officers were patrolling around the town centre and York Road area on Saturday, October 11, when they made three arrests.

One man, who was wanted by police, was arrested on York Road, and a second man was arrested at the bottom of the ramp on prison recall.

A 25-year-old woman also wanted by the police was arrested at the bottom of the ramp.