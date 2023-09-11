Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool RNLI volunteers were paged at 5.14pm on Saturday, September 9, to assist an eight-metre cruiser with three people aboard.

The vessel had suffered mechanical failure and ran aground on Longscar Rocks at Seaton Carew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inshore lifeboat Solihull launched with four volunteer crew members at 5.37pm and was alongside the cruiser a few minutes later. A towline was attached and the vessel was recovered from the rocks.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat alongside the vessel that had ran aground on Longscar Rocks./Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins

Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat helm Matt Adams said: "On what could have been a potentially difficult and dangerous service, good work from my crew meant that we were able to remove the boat from the rocks safely and quickly as the tide was falling and then take it under tow to Hartlepool Marina.”

A Hartlepool Coastguard team were waiting at the Marina to help deal with the casualty vessel.