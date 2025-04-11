This semi-detached home in Hutton Avenue, Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £375,000 and is being marketed by Pattinson Estate Agents.
1. Hutton Avenue
This semi-detached Hartlepool home has five bedrooms, two bathrooms and is currently on the market for £375,000. Photo: Rightmove
2. Period charm
This beautiful family home has period charms throughout, including in the entrance hall as can be seen with these stunning stained glass windows. Photo: Rightmove
3. Lounge
This home has three reception rooms including a period-style lounge which opens out into a large dining room. Photo: Rightmove
4. Dining room
This large dining room has a beautiful bay window to the front of the property and is the perfect place for entertaining family and friends. Photo: Rightmove
