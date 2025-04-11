This five-bed home in Hutton Avenue is currently on the market for £375,000 and is being marketed by Pattinson Estate Agents.This five-bed home in Hutton Avenue is currently on the market for £375,000 and is being marketed by Pattinson Estate Agents.
This five-bed home in Hutton Avenue is currently on the market for £375,000 and is being marketed by Pattinson Estate Agents.

Three-storey period Hartlepool home hits the market for just £375,000

By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th Apr 2025, 12:14 BST
This Hartlepool home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms, as well as a beautiful south-facing garden.

This semi-detached home in Hutton Avenue, Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £375,000 and is being marketed by Pattinson Estate Agents.

This semi-detached Hartlepool home has five bedrooms, two bathrooms and is currently on the market for £375,000.

1. Hutton Avenue

This semi-detached Hartlepool home has five bedrooms, two bathrooms and is currently on the market for £375,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This beautiful family home has period charms throughout, including in the entrance hall as can be seen with these stunning stained glass windows.

2. Period charm

This beautiful family home has period charms throughout, including in the entrance hall as can be seen with these stunning stained glass windows. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This home has three reception rooms including a period-style lounge which opens out into a large dining room.

3. Lounge

This home has three reception rooms including a period-style lounge which opens out into a large dining room. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This large dining room has a beautiful bay window to the front of the property and is the perfect place for entertaining family and friends.

4. Dining room

This large dining room has a beautiful bay window to the front of the property and is the perfect place for entertaining family and friends. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice