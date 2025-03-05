Two elderly women and a man were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Hartlepool on Wednesday, March 5, which saw one vehicle flee the scene.

Two elderly women and a man were taken to hospital following a crash in Hartlepool earlier today which saw one vehicle flee the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-vehicle crash happened at around 12.50pm on Wednesday, March 5, at the roundabout connecting Easington Road and West View Road, in Hartlepool.

One silver Volkswagen Golf fled the scene and was later found abandoned off Warren Road, in Hartlepool.

Inquiries are ongoing to identify the driver of this car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two elderly women in their 80s, one who was a passenger in a grey Volkswagen Golf and one who was driving a white Renault Captur, were rescued from the vehicles and taken to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

The male driver of the grey VW Golf was also taken to hospital to be checked over, with the road reopening at around 2:10pm.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have information regarding the incident is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number SE24038561.

“Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.”