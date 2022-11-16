Thursday's Hartlepool Market cancelled amid fears of heavy rain and high winds across town

It comes as weather experts at the Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for the town.

The market, which takes place on Thursdays in the West Side car park, near Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, is operated by Hartlepool Borough Council.

Hartlepool Borough Council said in a social media post on Wednesday, November 16: “Due to a Met Office yellow weather warning of heavy rain and high winds, tomorrow's Hartlepool Thursday Market is cancelled. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Flooding earlier this year in Brenda Road, Hartlepool. Experts are predicting heavy rainfall in town this Thursday.

The yellow warning predicts “heavy rain leading to a small chance of flooding and disruption”.

The Met Office says Hartlepool has a 90% chance of persistent rain on Thursday from 5am through to 2am.

Further downpours are expected on Friday morning and into the afternoon before conditions ease from 3pm.

Light showers and sunny intervals are predicted on Saturday.