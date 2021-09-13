Tickets go on sale to see new James Bond movie in Hartlepool

Hartlepool’s Vue cinema will first show the film, which is the 25th in the official 007 series, on Thursday, September 30, at 12.01am.

The fifth and final appearance of Daniel Craig as the iconic MI6 agent sees Bond come out of retirement to help an old friend from the CIA.

Its release has been delayed because of the pandemic.

Hartlepool's Vue cinema at The Lanyard.

Darren Williams, Vue Hartlepool’s general manager, said: “It’s been great to see more and more customers returning to the big screen experience over the last few months, and now that the biggest cinema moment of the year, No Time To Die, is on the way, we look forward to welcoming back more film fans who may not have been here for a while, to immerse themselves in the full big screen experience.”

Tickets are on sale from 7.30am on Monday, September 13, and are available from www.myvue.com.

