Tickets on sale for Hartlepool screenings of new Oasis music documentary

Oasis Knebworth 1996 appears at the town’s Vue Hartlepool cinema on Thursday, September 23, and Friday, September 24.

Tickets went on sale on August 10 to mark 25 years since the first of two concerts in Hertfordshire by the band.

Directed by Grammy Award-winner Jake Scott and told through the eyes of fans who were there, it includes never-seen-before archive footage of both the concert and backstage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Gallagher performing at Knebworth in 1996. Photo by Roberta Parkin/Redferns.

Cinema general manager Darren Williams said: “Oasis are among the most legendary bands in the world whose following is made up of fans old and new all over, so we’re thrilled to be giving everyone the opportunity to revisit the peak of their career in these concerts.

“The band played two record breaking nights at Knebworth to over a quarter of a million fans to make history and we’ll be screening it in the ultimate seat, screen and sound experience.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.