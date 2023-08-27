News you can trust since 1877
Tickets slashed to just £3 at Vue Hartlepool to mark National Cinema Day on September 2

The price of film tickets has been slashed at Vue Hartlepool to mark National Cinema Day.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 27th Aug 2023, 18:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 14:06 BST
Tickets at Hartlepool's Vue Cinema will be £3 on September 2 to mark National Cinema Day.

Seats will cost £3 to see movies such as Barbie, Oppenheimer and Equaliser 3 on Saturday, September 2.

Darren Williams, the general manager of Vue Hartlepool, said: “Nothing quite compares to seeing a film on the big screen, which is why we’re thrilled to see the experience celebrated with National Cinema Day.

“We hope as many people as possible take part in the occasion and remind themselves of the joy of the big screen experience.

"There really is no other way to completely immerse yourself in brilliant stories than on the big screen and when better than on National Cinema Day for just £3 a ticket.”

National Cinema Day is an annual event across the UK and Ireland which celebrates all things film, cinema and cinema-going.

Tickets, if booked online at www.myvue.com, include an additional 90p booking fee.

