What memories do you have?
1. Interview time
Hartlepool Mail column writer Paul Screeton is pictured with actor Clive Dunn during an interview at the Billingham Forum where the actor was appearing in a stage version of Dad's Army. Photo: Other, third party
2. British Steel
Tarmac lorries can be seen coming and going from the British Steel Corporation Hartlepool Works Brenda Road entrance. Photo: Other, third party
3. Having fun(ghi)
George Marsay, of Ridley Street, had trouble holding on to this 14lb and 4oz mushroom that was found in a field at Hart village back in September 1975. Photo: Other, third party
4. A day at the pictures
Does anyone remember going to the Fairworld Cinema in Horden? Photo: Hartlepool Mail
