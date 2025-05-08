Time to take it back to 1975.Time to take it back to 1975.
Time to take it back: Nine retro photos of life in Hartlepool in 1975

By Madeleine Raine
Published 8th May 2025, 11:33 BST
From pop music and giant mushrooms to days out at the cinema – 1975 was a fun year for many.

What memories do you have?

Hartlepool Mail column writer Paul Screeton is pictured with actor Clive Dunn during an interview at the Billingham Forum where the actor was appearing in a stage version of Dad's Army.

1. Interview time

Hartlepool Mail column writer Paul Screeton is pictured with actor Clive Dunn during an interview at the Billingham Forum where the actor was appearing in a stage version of Dad's Army. Photo: Other, third party

Tarmac lorries can be seen coming and going from the British Steel Corporation Hartlepool Works Brenda Road entrance.

2. British Steel

Tarmac lorries can be seen coming and going from the British Steel Corporation Hartlepool Works Brenda Road entrance. Photo: Other, third party

George Marsay, of Ridley Street, had trouble holding on to this 14lb and 4oz mushroom that was found in a field at Hart village back in September 1975.

3. Having fun(ghi)

George Marsay, of Ridley Street, had trouble holding on to this 14lb and 4oz mushroom that was found in a field at Hart village back in September 1975. Photo: Other, third party

Does anyone remember going to the Fairworld Cinema in Horden?

4. A day at the pictures

Does anyone remember going to the Fairworld Cinema in Horden? Photo: Hartlepool Mail

