Tombola set to take place in Hartlepool this month in aid of Afghanistan

A tombola organised by the Hartlepool branch of Action Aid will try to raise money for Afghanistan.

By Pamela Bilalova
Friday, 19th November 2021, 2:59 pm
Updated Friday, 19th November 2021, 3:02 pm
The tombola will take place at Hartlepool's Community Hub Central in York Road.

The event will take place at the Community Hub Central, in York Road, on Monday, November 29, from 10am until 1pm.

Prizes include a range of beauty products, toys, towels, earrings, a picture and a bean bag.

Volunteer Jennifer Kerridge said: “We booked it about three months ago.

"If anybody wants to give extra money as well as trying to win a prize, that’s very welcome.

"It’s a tombola, you come along on the day, draw out a ticket and know straight away if you’ve won a prize.”

Action Aid is an international charity which fights poverty and injustices abroad.

Jennifer was named Community Champion of the year at the 2018 Best of Hartlepool Awards for her long dedication to the charity.

Contact Jennifer on (01429) 236032 if you would like to donate a prize for the tombola.

