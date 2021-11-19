Tombola set to take place in Hartlepool this month in aid of Afghanistan

The tombola will take place at Hartlepool's Community Hub Central in York Road.

The event will take place at the Community Hub Central, in York Road, on Monday, November 29, from 10am until 1pm.

Prizes include a range of beauty products, toys, towels, earrings, a picture and a bean bag.

Volunteer Jennifer Kerridge said: “We booked it about three months ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If anybody wants to give extra money as well as trying to win a prize, that’s very welcome.

"It’s a tombola, you come along on the day, draw out a ticket and know straight away if you’ve won a prize.”

Action Aid is an international charity which fights poverty and injustices abroad.

Jennifer was named Community Champion of the year at the 2018 Best of Hartlepool Awards for her long dedication to the charity.

Contact Jennifer on (01429) 236032 if you would like to donate a prize for the tombola.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.