Top 10 places to go for Sunday dinner in Hartlepool according to Google Reviews

There’s nothing better than a hot carvery on a Sunday afternoon.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 5th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

But where is the best place to go for a Sunday dinner in Hartlepool?

Here are the 10 best spots in the area according to Google Reviews.

Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.

The Copper Kettle has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating with 211 reviews. One customer said: "It's the best bistro I have been to for a long long time. Staff and owners go that extra mile to make your visit worthwhile. A must visit place if in Hartlepool."

1. The Copper Kettle, Park Road

The Lock Gates has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating with 250 reviews. One customer said: "Lovely quality food cooked fresh and hot, good prices and friendly staff."

2. The Lock Gates, Navigation Point

Sambuca has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating with 878 reviews. One customer said: "The best food I have had in a long time."

3. Sambuca, Church Street

The White Hart Inn has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating with 596 reviews. One customer said: "It's the best braised steak I've ever had. All the veg was delicious and done just right. Can't pick a single fault so top marks guys."

4. The White Hart Inn, Hart

