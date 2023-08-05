There’s nothing better than a hot carvery on a Sunday afternoon.
But where is the best place to go for a Sunday dinner in Hartlepool?
Here are the 10 best spots in the area according to Google Reviews.
Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.
1. The Copper Kettle, Park Road
The Copper Kettle has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating with 211 reviews. One customer said: "It's the best bistro I have been to for a long long time. Staff and owners go that extra mile to make your visit worthwhile. A must visit place if in Hartlepool." Photo: Frank Reid
2. The Lock Gates, Navigation Point
The Lock Gates has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating with 250 reviews. One customer said: "Lovely quality food cooked fresh and hot, good prices and friendly staff." Photo: Frank Reid
3. Sambuca, Church Street
Sambuca has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating with 878 reviews. One customer said: "The best food I have had in a long time." Photo: Frank Reid
4. The White Hart Inn, Hart
The White Hart Inn has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating with 596 reviews. One customer said: "It's the best braised steak I've ever had. All the veg was delicious and done just right. Can't pick a single fault so top marks guys." Photo: Frank Reid