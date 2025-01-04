Looking to try somewhere for Veganuary? We have you covered.Looking to try somewhere for Veganuary? We have you covered.
Looking to try somewhere for Veganuary? We have you covered.

Top 10 restaurants in Hartlepool to try for Veganuary 2025

By Madeleine Raine
Published 4th Jan 2025, 13:08 GMT
Are you taking part in Veganuary or looking to try a more plant-based diet?

Veganuary is an international challenge that encourages people to go meat and dairy free for the whole of January.

Here are the top 10 restaurants and cafes in Hartlepool that offer vegan food according to customers on Happy Cow – a vegan review board.

Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.

The Owl has a limited menu but certainly caters for vegans, including tofu bao buns and speciality fries.

1. The Owl, Scarborough Street

The Owl has a limited menu but certainly caters for vegans, including tofu bao buns and speciality fries. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
This Italian-inspired restaurant offers a separate plant-based menu, from pasta and pizza to tacos and curry.

2. Portofino, Maritime Avenue

This Italian-inspired restaurant offers a separate plant-based menu, from pasta and pizza to tacos and curry. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Lyla Belle's has a separate plant-based menu that includes a range of coffees, toasties and even a full English breakfast.

3. Lyla Belle's, Teesbay Retail Park

Lyla Belle's has a separate plant-based menu that includes a range of coffees, toasties and even a full English breakfast. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
This national chain has a number of plant-based options including pizzas and flat breads.

4. Pizza Hut, The Lanyard, Marina Way

This national chain has a number of plant-based options including pizzas and flat breads. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HartlepoolHartlepool Mail
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice