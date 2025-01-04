Veganuary is an international challenge that encourages people to go meat and dairy free for the whole of January.

Here are the top 10 restaurants and cafes in Hartlepool that offer vegan food according to customers on Happy Cow – a vegan review board.

Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.

1 . The Owl, Scarborough Street The Owl has a limited menu but certainly caters for vegans, including tofu bao buns and speciality fries. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Portofino, Maritime Avenue This Italian-inspired restaurant offers a separate plant-based menu, from pasta and pizza to tacos and curry. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Lyla Belle's, Teesbay Retail Park Lyla Belle's has a separate plant-based menu that includes a range of coffees, toasties and even a full English breakfast. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales