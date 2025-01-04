Veganuary is an international challenge that encourages people to go meat and dairy free for the whole of January.
Here are the top 10 restaurants and cafes in Hartlepool that offer vegan food according to customers on Happy Cow – a vegan review board.
Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.
1. The Owl, Scarborough Street
The Owl has a limited menu but certainly caters for vegans, including tofu bao buns and speciality fries. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Portofino, Maritime Avenue
This Italian-inspired restaurant offers a separate plant-based menu, from pasta and pizza to tacos and curry. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Lyla Belle's, Teesbay Retail Park
Lyla Belle's has a separate plant-based menu that includes a range of coffees, toasties and even a full English breakfast. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Pizza Hut, The Lanyard, Marina Way
This national chain has a number of plant-based options including pizzas and flat breads. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.