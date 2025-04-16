It is traditionally the day where people eat fish rather than meat, with many people choosing to eat fish and chips and enjoy an afternoon out.

Here is a selection of just some of the best places for fish and chips in Hartlepool as rated on Google Reviews.

Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.

1 . The Chippy, West View Road The Chippy has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating on Google with 55 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . West View Fish Shop, Brus Corner West View Fish Shop has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating on Google with 307 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Verrills, High Street Verrills has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Google with 576 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales