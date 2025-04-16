It is traditionally the day where people eat fish rather than meat, with many people choosing to eat fish and chips and enjoy an afternoon out.
Here is a selection of just some of the best places for fish and chips in Hartlepool as rated on Google Reviews.
1. The Chippy, West View Road
The Chippy has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating on Google with 55 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid
2. West View Fish Shop, Brus Corner
West View Fish Shop has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating on Google with 307 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Verrills, High Street
Verrills has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Google with 576 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Gills Fish and Chips, Young Street
Gills Fish and Chips has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Google with 132 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid
