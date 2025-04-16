Which fish and chip shop is your favourite?Which fish and chip shop is your favourite?
Top 13 fish and chip shops to try in Hartlepool for Good Fry-day

By Madeleine Raine
Published 16th Apr 2025, 13:57 BST
Nothing beats fresh fish and chips - especially on Good Friday.

It is traditionally the day where people eat fish rather than meat, with many people choosing to eat fish and chips and enjoy an afternoon out.

Here is a selection of just some of the best places for fish and chips in Hartlepool as rated on Google Reviews.

Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.

The Chippy has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating on Google with 55 reviews.

1. The Chippy, West View Road

The Chippy has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating on Google with 55 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

West View Fish Shop has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating on Google with 307 reviews.

2. West View Fish Shop, Brus Corner

West View Fish Shop has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating on Google with 307 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

Verrills has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Google with 576 reviews.

3. Verrills, High Street

Verrills has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Google with 576 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

Gills Fish and Chips has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Google with 132 reviews.

4. Gills Fish and Chips, Young Street

Gills Fish and Chips has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Google with 132 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

