Here, then, are the top places to eat in Hartlepool according to Tripadvisor.
Each eatery has been categorised from highest to lowest according to how customers rated them.
Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.
1. Glady's Vintage Tea Room
Glady's Vintage Tea Room has 1,157 reviews and 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Portofino, Maritime Avenue
Portofino has 1,487 reviews and 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Ruskin's Bistro, in the Douglas Hotel, Grange Road
Ruskin's Bistro has 589 reviews and 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Casa Del Mar, Navigation Point
Casa Del Mar has 953 reviews and 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor. Photo: Frank Reid