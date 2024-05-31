Looking for somewhere to eat?Looking for somewhere to eat?
Top places to eat in Hartlepool according to Tripadvisor

By Madeleine Raine
Published 31st May 2024, 17:01 BST
Here, then, are the top places to eat in Hartlepool according to Tripadvisor.

Each eatery has been categorised from highest to lowest according to how customers rated them.

Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.

Glady's Vintage Tea Room has 1,157 reviews and 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor.

1. Glady's Vintage Tea Room

Glady's Vintage Tea Room has 1,157 reviews and 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor. Photo: Frank Reid

Portofino has 1,487 reviews and 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor.

2. Portofino, Maritime Avenue

Portofino has 1,487 reviews and 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor. Photo: Frank Reid

Ruskin's Bistro has 589 reviews and 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor.

3. Ruskin's Bistro, in the Douglas Hotel, Grange Road

Ruskin's Bistro has 589 reviews and 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor. Photo: Frank Reid

Casa Del Mar has 953 reviews and 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor.

4. Casa Del Mar, Navigation Point

Casa Del Mar has 953 reviews and 4.5 stars on Tripadvisor. Photo: Frank Reid

