Town trivia: 10 random facts you may not know about Hartlepool

1. What's in a name?
The name Hartlepool is derived from the Old English for a place where stags, harts or deer drink. It received its first royal charter to begin making local laws courtesy of King John in 1201. A pub is named after the monarch in the centre of town.
Photo: TY
2. Movie star
Not every constituency MP has had a movie made about them. Film star Richard Todd, right, played Commander John Kerans, Hartlepool's Conservative MP from 1959-64, in Yangtse Incident: The Story of HMS Amethyst. The 1957 production retold Commander Kerans's naval exploits during the Chinese Civil War.
Photo: JPIMedia
3. Another movie star
The Wingfield Castle paddle steamer, based at Hartlepool Marina, featured in hit 1980 movie The Elephant Man while moored in London and has more recently featured in hit ITV drama Victoria.
Photo: Mark Payne
4. Yet another movie star and an export too
The 1943 war movie Nine Men, starring a young Gordon Jackson, transported sand from Seaton Carew beach to London's Ealing Studios on the recommendation of Hartlepool actor Charles Green. Talk about shifting sands.
Photo: JPIMedia