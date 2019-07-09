Trading Standards bosses issue fresh cold caller warning over 'Nottingham Knockers'
Residents have been urged to turn away cold callers after concerns about “Nottingham Knockers” trying to sell household goods in Hartlepool.
The town’s Trading Standards team has has received a call from a resident in Hart Village reporting sellers known as Nottingham Knockers are cold calling at homes and trying to sell items.
It is the latest in a series of alerts issued over the salespeople after they were spotted in the town, with people urged to call police if the callers become abusive.
A spokesperson for the department said: “Nottingham Knockers are typically males who claim they have just been released prison and are going door to door selling household goods for £10 each to ‘get back on their feet.’
“If you refuse a sale, they may sometimes become rude to the householder.
“We would therefore advise that if you receive a cold call from someone you are not expecting, that you simply ignore them and do not engage in any way.
“If you have one of our free No Cold Calling stickers, please just point at it and walk away.
“If the caller will not leave or is abusive, please call the police on 999.”
They added if people do not have a sticker and would like one, they can contact the team by calling (01429) 523 362 for details on how to obtain one.