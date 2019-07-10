Trapped woman freed from under van after suffering serious injuries in collision
Emergency services rescued a pedestrian trapped under a van after she suffered serious injuries in a collision.
The woman, who has not been named, remains in a serious condition in hospital following the incident, which took place on North Road West, Wingate, shortly after midnight on Monday.
Durham Police say she was struck by the van, a Citroen Dispatch, as it turned left onto the alleyway between house numbers 35 and 36.
Ambulance crews assisted police in removing the injured woman from under the vehicle before taking her to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital.
A spokesperson from Durham Constabulary said: “We would like to hear from any witnesses who were in the area at the time or to anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the force’s collision investigation unit on 101, quoting reference number 2 of July 8.