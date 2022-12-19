Holy Trinity Church, in Seaton Carew, hosted the three-day festival from Friday, December 16, to Sunday, December 18, to raise vital funds for the church.

The 191-year-old building suffered a loss in revenue and during the pandemic but has since welcomed a host of new visitors and members.

Joanne Sibly, who organised the event, said: “We wanted to raise money for the church as our funds are depleting.”

Twelve businesses across the town sponsored a tree which featured in the festival, including Young’s Fish & Chips, Holy Trinity C of E Primary School and Seaton Surgery.

There were also live performances featuring Fens Primary School, Kate Sirs School of Music and Hartlepool Junior Stage Society.

Joanne, who has attended church since she was a little girl, hopes this will become an annual festival that will grow in popularity.

She said: “It was an absolutely fantastic weekend. It really was.”

Christmas tree festival at Holy Trinity Church, in Seaton Carew.