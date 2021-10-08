Trees grow from money after builder's donation to Hartlepool school

Wynyard Church of England Primary School, on the edge of Hartlepool, which moved into its home off Redwood Drive in 2019, has received a £500 donation from Bellway Durham.

The developer is currently building 138 new homes at nearby Regency Manor.

The new trees, which have been planted along the edge of the playground, are part of an initiative by the school to improve the local environment as well as people’s physical and mental health.

David Sharpe, sales advisor at Bellway’s Regency Manor development, with staff and students from Wynyard C of E Primary School, who have received a £500 donation from the housebuilder to plant new trees at the school.

Grateful headteacher Roger Ward said: “We have formed an excellent relationship with Bellway since the school was established next to the Regency Manor site and look forward to this partnership continuing in years to come.”

Oliver Wray, sales manager for Bellway Durham, said: “We are proud to be leaving a positive legacy within the school grounds and commend Wynyard Church of England Primary School for its work towards improving our local environment.”

