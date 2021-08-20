Tributes paid as Hartlepool Civic Society founding member dies aged 86

Sheila worked in defence of the heritage of the Headland, “West” and the villages on the outskirts of town and was at the forefront of the fight to prevent Christ Church from being demolished.

The effort was successful and the church eventually became an art gallery, which fellow civic society members have described as “the icing on the cake”, referring to Sheila’s love for the arts.

The mother-of-three was also instrumental in securing the listing of other buildings in the town, as well as being founder and principal of The Sheila Bruce Community Arts Educational Establishment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheila loved the arts.

Sheila passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 8, in Lindisfarne Care Home at the age of 86.

Hartlepool Civic Society chairman Brian Walker, who knew Sheila for more than 40 years, has said she was “fundamental” to the society.

Brian, from Greatham, said: “She could be very outspoken, but she also left a lot of smiles and laughter behind her.

"She was quite a character.

Sheila helped save Hartlepool's Christ Church, now an art gallery, from demolition.

"She knew the whole town so well. She knew so many people, it was amazing.

"She certainly led from the front as secretary, she was very active. She was fundamental to the work of the society.

“She was the society for a long time and she pulled all the rest of us along.

"She was fabulous.”

Apart from serving for decades as honorary secretary at Hartlepool Civic Society, she also founded The Sheila Bruce Community Arts Educational Establishment.

Sheila, who was also “a devoted grandmother and great grandmother”, produced and organised a number of drama productions at her home.

In a statement, the civic society has said it was also “fortunate” to consider Wilton Grange its home, where it held meetings and hosted its annual awards ceremony.

The statement added: “It was Sheila’s devotion to Wilton Grange and the hard work of her late husband John that ensured this treasure of a listed building, currently undergoing painstaking restoration, was saved for Hartlepool and the nation.

“Sheila’s dedication and humour will be sadly missed.”

Sheila’s funeral service took place on August 19 at Stranton Grange Cemetery.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.