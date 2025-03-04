Tributes paid to former Hartlepool council chief Brian Dinsdale who oversaw development of Hartlepool Marina

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 4th Mar 2025, 11:06 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Tributes have been paid to a former chief executive of Hartlepool Borough Council.

Brian Dinsdale, who has died aged 76, was the most senior officer of the council between 1988 and 2003, overseeing a number of major changes for the town.

He joined Hartlepool Council in 1988 from Cleveland County Council where he held a senior financial position.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brian played a key role in a number of significant developments including Hartlepool Marina, the refurbishment of the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre and City Challenge regeneration projects.

Brian Dinsdale was Chief Executive of Hartlepool Borough Council between 1988 and 2003.Brian Dinsdale was Chief Executive of Hartlepool Borough Council between 1988 and 2003.
Brian Dinsdale was Chief Executive of Hartlepool Borough Council between 1988 and 2003.

He was also instrumental in Hartlepool becoming a unitary authority in 1996 which saw the abolition of Cleveland County Council and major services including education and social services transfer to local level.

Councillor Brenda Harrison, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “Brian Dinsdale was chief executive during a critical period in the council’s long and proud history.

“During his time in Hartlepool, he played a pivotal role in a number of major developments, including the town’s battle for unitary council status which we won. His legacy will live on for decades to come.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Everyone I speak to who knew Brian Dinsdale hold him in the highest regard and our condolences go out to his family at this sad time.”

More news: Hartlepool no longer one of England's takeaway capitals

Denise McGuckin, the council’s managing director, added: “Brian was a fantastic Chief Executive and it was a pleasure to work for him.

“He was a very focused individual who went about his work with the minimum of fuss and was hugely popular with staff and everyone who knew him.”

He went on to become chief executive at Middlesbrough Borough Council.

Brian leaves his wife Gillian, daughter Sarah and two grandchildren.

Related topics:HartlepoolHartlepool Borough CouncilDenise McGuckin

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice