Tributes have been paid to a former chief executive of Hartlepool Borough Council.

Brian Dinsdale, who has died aged 76, was the most senior officer of the council between 1988 and 2003, overseeing a number of major changes for the town.

He joined Hartlepool Council in 1988 from Cleveland County Council where he held a senior financial position.

Brian played a key role in a number of significant developments including Hartlepool Marina, the refurbishment of the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre and City Challenge regeneration projects.

He was also instrumental in Hartlepool becoming a unitary authority in 1996 which saw the abolition of Cleveland County Council and major services including education and social services transfer to local level.

Councillor Brenda Harrison, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “Brian Dinsdale was chief executive during a critical period in the council’s long and proud history.

“During his time in Hartlepool, he played a pivotal role in a number of major developments, including the town’s battle for unitary council status which we won. His legacy will live on for decades to come.

“Everyone I speak to who knew Brian Dinsdale hold him in the highest regard and our condolences go out to his family at this sad time.”

Denise McGuckin, the council’s managing director, added: “Brian was a fantastic Chief Executive and it was a pleasure to work for him.

“He was a very focused individual who went about his work with the minimum of fuss and was hugely popular with staff and everyone who knew him.”

He went on to become chief executive at Middlesbrough Borough Council.

Brian leaves his wife Gillian, daughter Sarah and two grandchildren.