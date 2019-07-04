Tributes paid to former Hartlepool councillor Jean Kennedy at civic funeral
Family and friends of former councillor Jean Kennedy and civic dignitaries gathered to say a final farewell to the much-loved campaigner.
As a councillor she represented the Stranton ward on Hartlepool Borough Council between May 2004 to May 2007.
She died aged 80 last month and on Thursday, July 4, a civic funeral was held at St Joseph’s RC Church.
Father Michael Griffiths said: “Jean returned to Hartlepool as a teenager. This was at first a very big wrench to her having settled so well in the south of England.
“She met Brian and from then they came together – and as they say the rest is history. They were married for 58 years.
“She was a manageress for a bookmakers, and later she worked in a supermarket in the town centre and held many many different jobs in and around Hartlepool.
“In 2004–2007, she was a councillor for the Stranton area. She worked hard in taking on the issues of the day and to develop and support the community that was part of our town.
“Her daughter speaks of a wonderful mother, who was supportive and caring, ready to listen and always so positive.”
Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brenda Loynes and other civic dignitaries gathered to pay their respects and support the family at this difficult time.
In a touching ceremony, family and friends gathered to say a final farewell to the beloved campaigner who fought for change.
She was a prominent campaigner for the Hartlepool Save Our Hospital campaign.