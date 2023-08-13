Keith Thomas, former accountant and table tennis stalwart.

Keith Thomas, a retired accountant, Rotarian and dedicated table tennis ambassador, died on July 31.

He founded the accountancy firm Keith Thomas Associates, now Censis, in Hartlepool’s Church Street.

Keith played table tennis for 40 years, during which he became a board member on governing body Table Tennis England as well as becoming its treasurer and serving as an umpire and tournament organiser.

Keith Thomas (right) with entertainer Joe Longthorne.

In recognition of his service, Keith was made an honorary life member of Table Tennis England in 2020.

Paying tribute to him, Table Tennis England chair Sandra Deaton said: “Keith was a highly intelligent man, extremely qualified in accountancy with a kind, gentle and caring disposition.

"He was totally dedicated to table tennis within many different functions: coaching, tutoring, club development and administration.

"His national service to the sport as treasurer was outstanding as he helped to deliver the required governance changes to continue to secure Sport England funding.

Keith Thomas raises a trademark smile.

"As chair, I was so fortunate to have him at my side throughout his time in office, but more importantly I was blessed to have him as my dear friend.

“My thoughts are with his wife Julie and the family as they come to terms with their loss.

"Table tennis will miss his input, dedication and unwavering love for the sport. I will miss him immensely.”

Among the many people he helped in his professional life was BBC Radio presenter Paul “Goffy” Gough.

Paul said: “The lovely Keith Thomas will be a huge loss to life. A great big fun character who was always wanting to encourage others to reach their goals and expected little in return.

"He was my accountant and Keith was always willing to support my work. I would often knock at his door and have no problems in getting him to take tables or sponsorship for my very early big name promotions.

"Keith would encourage me to book only the best and I did. Thanks for the many laughs through the years Keith and that loyal friendship.

"The many people you inspired through your dedication to table tennis will miss you loads too.”

Keith is survived by Julie, his three children, Neil, Ann and Lizzie, and his five grandchildren.

A tribute released by the family said: “Keith/dad/grandad was a much loved hugely important figure in our lives, as a husband, father and grandfather.

“He helped, encouraged and supported us all to do and be our best.

“He inspired us all with his love of music, sport and travel. As kids he’d threaten to take us to Pools if we were naughty.

“His laughter would fill a room. He was often recognised by it and was once barred from Spotted Cow because of it.

“He loved Hartlepool and always wanted the town get the credit that it deserves, supporting many initiatives along the way to make that happen.

“We are all so proud of what he achieved. He’s hugely missed by us all.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has paid tribute to him.”

His funeral take’s place at St Luke's Church, in Tunstall Avenue, on Thursday, August 17, at 11am.