‘True legend and a gent’: Tributes paid to Hartlepool great-grandfather who was Clark Gable lookalike

Ray “Clarky” Smith passed away at the age of 85 on Tuesday, February 22, following a cancer diagnosis at the end of last year.

The “loving and caring” Hartlepool great-grandfather of five enjoyed playing drums and played at the Headland Club.

Ray, who was a skilful painter and decorator, also raised pigeons up until before the pandemic and used to ride a bike.

Michelle Nixon with her father Ray Smith.

Daughter Michelle Nixon said: "He’s a great, big miss. Everyone misses him already.

"He was loving, caring, very sociable. A people’s person. Never moaned.

"He rode his bike up until last July. He had an allotment as old as me, 54 years.

"He liked a pint and a half on a night at King John’s.

Ray was known as Clarky because of his resemblance to actor Clark Gable.

"He is a big, big loss.”

Michelle has said being compared to the actor used to bring a smile to her father’s face.

The mother-of-two said: “He used to laugh. It brought a smile to his face when we said it, a twinkle in his eye. He knew he looked like him.”

Michelle and her mother, Olga Smith, who passed away 10 years ago at the age of 76, decided to enter Ray in a Clark Gable lookalike competition in 1990.

Ray had 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He didn’t win but ended up in the top three and made new friends.

After school club assistant Michelle said: “My dad used to hate the limelight.

"I just thought, ‘Oh, they’re looking for Clark Gable lookalikes’, and I just entered him, I didn’t even let him know. He was shortlisted in the top three.

"After that competition, they all kept in touch with each other, they used to write to each other.”

Ray used to play the drums.

Michelle, who is sister to Ray Smith, 62, Christopher Smith, 57, and Martin Smith, 44, added: "He was always immaculate. He’d wear a shirt tie, tweed jacket.

"He was a true legend, a gent.”

The funeral will take place on Friday, March 4, at Stranton Crematorium at 10am and will be followed by a celebration of his life at Seaton Social Club. All are welcome.

Left to right: Martin Smith, Christopher Smith, Michelle Nixon, Ray Smith (son) and Ray Smith.