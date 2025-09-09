Tributes have been paid to a “kind, caring and compassionate” Hartlepool man known for his charitable work across the town.

Jim Croll, 79, sadly died on the evening of Wednesday, September 3, after suddenly contracting sepsis.

Jim, who suffered from COPD and a heart condition, was well-known across Hartlepool for his charitable work and bringing smiles to the faces of children as he dressed up as Santa Claus at Christmas .

Sadly, after raising tens of thousands of pounds for charities over the years, he had to hang up his red coat and beard in 2021 due to ill health.

Jim’s son, David Croll, said: “He was a kind, caring and compassionate man who would give everything and more to the people in his community.

"He would give bags of cat food to the local stray cat community and I think the biggest thing he did was purchase ponchos and sleeping bags for those sleeping rough.

"He spent more on other people than on himself.

"He was also a very funny man. He was always telling dad jokes.

”He was known across the country and even in places as far as America.”

Jim, who worked as a shift supervisor at ICI for the majority of his life, leaves behind his wife of 37 years, Mandy, 57.

He also leaves behind his three sons, James, 36, David, 33, and Michael, 31, as well as grandsons Daniel, Toby and Robbie.

David said: “If you needed something or someone, he was there with open arms.”

Tributes have been pouring in for Jim on social media, including from charities that have been supported by Jim over the years.

Second Chance Hartlepool Cat Rescue, who benefitted from Jim’s generous donations, said: “He dressed as Santa Claus for years to put smiles on the faces of children and he was a great friend to our rescue. RIP Jim.”

Jim’s funeral is taking place at 11am on Wednesday, September 24, at St Aidan’s Parish Church, in Oxford Street, Hartlepool.

His family have asked that donations be made to St Aidan’s Kitchen and that people wear traditional funeral clothes.