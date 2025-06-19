Tributes paid to Hartlepool-raised ITV weather trailblazer Wincey Willis after her death is confirmed
Born in Gateshead in August 1948, Wincey spent part of her childhood in Hartlepool and went to the town’s High School for Girls.
She achieved national fame in the 1980s when she became ITV’s first national female weather presenter on the breakfast show TV-am.
She was also watched by millions when she co-hosted Channel 4’s popular Treasure Hunt.
Wincey also worked on local radio and for ITV’s Tyne Tees and Granada regions.
Wincey, who had a great love for animals and nature all her life, was sadly diagnosed with fronto-temporal dementia in 2015.
She died at a care home in the North East last December although her death has just been made public now at the request of her family.
Close friends Colin and Shaun Dobson-Fox, of YouTube channel Fixes Afloat, said: "It is with great sadness, and deep gratitude for her friendship, that we share the news that our dear friend Wincey Willis has passed away.
"Wincey was warm, wickedly funny, fiercely loyal, and endlessly curious about the world and the people in it.
“She had a gift for storytelling and a heart big enough to hold countless friends, animals, and adventures. Whether she was speaking up for wildlife, supporting a good cause, or simply sharing a bottle of wine and a good laugh, she made you feel seen and valued.
"Wincey was a one-off, a true original, and her absence leaves a space that can never be filled. We’re honoured to have called her our friend.”