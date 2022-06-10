The funeral of Hughie Hamilton, who joined Pools in the early 60s, will take place at Holy Trinity Church, in Seaton Carew at 2pm, on Tuesday, June 14.

The much-liked Scotsman came to Hartlepool from Falkirk and went on to help make history for Limerick in Ireland in their first ever FAI Cup win.

Hughie returned to Hartlepool when his Limerick playing days were over and was a regular figure at Pools over the decades.

Hughie the hero with the fans celebrating in Limerick following the FAI Cup final win in 1971.

He did everything from coaching youngsters, driving the youth team bus, and was a familiar face on hospitality duties on match days.

Plaudits have come in from far and wide including ex Nottingham Forrest double European Cup winning captain John McGovern, who used to clean Hughie’s boots as a youngster at Pools.

John said: “Hughie Hamilton was a player that could get the spectators off their seats because he had the ability to go past players.

"He was a great character and very popular. His history-making period over in Ireland after he left Hartlepool was a magnificent achievement and they still very much adore him over there.”

Hughie Hamilton (far right) pictures in 1987 with Hartlepool United Reserves team which he coached.

Hughie sensationally scored two goals for Limerick in their FAI Cup victory against Drogheda United in 1971 and became a cult hero with fans.

Former Pools captain Micky Barron described him as a special person adding: “Hughie will be a huge loss around Victoria Park as he had an infectious personality and incredible warmth.”

Fellow Scotsman and ex Pools player Rob McKinnon, said: “I always loved meeting Hughie as he was able to light up any room just by his presence.”

And former Pools centre-forward Paul Baker, now a scout for Newcastle United, said he was a reliable shoulder to lean on for young players finding their feet.

Double European Cup winning Captain John McGovern.

Hartlepool-born Ian Knight who went on to star for Sheffield Wednesday said: “Hughie always had a story to tell of his days with ‘Cloughie’.

"He laughed that he was Cloughie’s first free transfer giveaway."