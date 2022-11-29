Known as “Big T”, Terry played for Pools in the 1970s and had a great reputation as a fearsome striker.

Signed by Billy Horner from non-league Crook Town, the non-league goal machine held the record for the oldest footballer to score on his professional debut in a 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield at The Vic.

Terry made an immediate impact, scoring four goals in 14 appearances for Pools during the 1976-77 season.

Terry Turnbull in action for Hartlepool United in the 1970s.

His son Lee, who is currently chief executive and acting chairman at Scunthorpe United, said: “My Dad truly loved his time at Pools and we also loved watching him as we sat in the Mill House Stand. He was super proud to pull on his Pools blue and white shirt and whenever I go back to Victoria Park I can still picture him celebrating after scoring.

“Dad was in his early 30s at the time he was playing for Pools and he never saw that as an obstacle – he just wanted to get the Pools shirt on and play for the team.

“Big T had a tremendous presence on the pitch and wherever he played fans would love to see his passion and wholehearted style as they knew that he would always give 100% commitment to the cause.

"He was known for being difficult to mark as he was supremely fit and powerful in his number nine shirt.”

Born in Tilery, Stockton in 1945, Terry joined Pools at a time when Horner was bringing non-league players to the club such as Bobby Scaife, Malcolm Poskett Billy Ayre and blending them with more experienced professionals.

He left the club in 1977 and went on to be a prolific scorer for Gateshead and Whitby Town, but would often go back to watch Pools over the years.

Terry also played briefly in India alongside fellow Poolies George Potter and Graham Richardson before a crowd of 100,000 with Crook Town during a touring game in Calcutta.

He was married to Carol for 59 years and the couple were devoted to each other.