Tributes have been paid to a former college principal and chief executive following her death just weeks after retiring.

Suzanne Duncan stepped down from Peterlee-based East Durham College in the summer following 12 years of “outstanding service”.

The college has now said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that East Durham College announce that our former principal, Suzanne Duncan, has passed away.

“Suzanne was principal of East Durham College for 12 years and had recently retired on 1st August, 2024.

"The college owes a lot to Suzanne and her leadership.

"During her time at the college she significantly grew the curriculum offer, worked with local schools, employers, and partners to ensure that the college was meeting community need and oversaw significant investment across all college campuses.

“Suzanne was a respected and selfless leader who fundamentally cared about learners and the transformational difference FE can make to their lives.

"She always challenged herself and her team to ensure that learners were always at the heart of all decision making.

“The college cannot emphasise how much we owe to her as a great champion for this college, the FE sector and the North East.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Suzanne’s husband, Steven, and their children, Benjamin and Lucas.”

After her impending retirement was announced in February, college chair of governors David Butler described her as an “inspirational leader who has led the college through a period of unprecedented growth”, adding: “Suzanne’s energy, drive and passion for East Durham College are obvious to anyone who knows her.”