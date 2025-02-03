Tributes to former Hartlepool United, Newcastle United and Carlisle United striker Alan Shoulder following his death at the age of 71

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 10:30 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 10:31 BST
Tributes have been paid to former Hartlepool United striker Alan Shoulder following his death at the age of 71.

Born in Bishop Auckland, the diminutive striker scored 24 times in 66 appearances for for the club between 1985-88 before an eye injury forced him to retire from the professional game.

After originally making his name as part of the Blyth Spartans team which memorably reached the fifth round of the FA Cup in 1978, he swapped Horden Pit for Newcastle United – and a reputed wage rise from £14 per week to £300 – at the relatively late age of 25.

But the jump from non-league football to the second tier of the English game did not phase him and he scored 38 times in 117 appearances before notching 32 goals in 112 appearances in the same division for Carlisle United.

Former Hartlepool United player Alan Shoulder has died at the age of 71.placeholder image
Signed on a free transfer for Pools by Billy Horner, he was part of a Hartlepool side which launched an unexpected promotion challenge from Division Four in his first season before eventually finishing seventh.

Despite his eye injury, he returned to his non-league roots and continued playing in the Northern League until he was 53.

His death just days before his 72nd birthday was announced over the weekend.

Hartlepool United said in a statement that they were “saddened” to learn of his passing, adding: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends.”

The late Alan Shoulder is pictured third from left in the front row of this Hartlepool United 1985-86 squad picture.placeholder image
Newcastle United said: “Alan will be sadly missed and the thoughts of everybody at the club are with his family and friends.”

