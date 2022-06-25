Trio Kickstart their careers with Hartlepool training firm

Elisha Naisbitt, Lewis McKenna and John Coates made the most of their opportunity to get on the employment ladder with Orangebox Training Solutions.

Kickstart was introduced to help employers create high quality six-month placements for those aged between 16-24.

The government scheme was subsidised and created the openings for the trio to shine at Orangebox’s Tranquility House headquarters on the Marina.

From left, Orangebox's professional development training manager Claire Craig, Lewis McKenna, Elisha Naisbitt and chief executive Simon Corbett

Orangebox professional development training manager Claire Craig said: “Orangebox was expanding and new roles were being identified. Kickstart came at the right time for both Orangebox and the young unemployed.

“All three have had great attitudes, the right personality, adaptability and teamwork. "

Elisha, a 19-year-old former Stockton Riverside College and Manor Academy student, is a familiar face on the reception desk at Tranquility House and helps with facilities and admin support.

She said: “I am loving it. I want to go as high as I can get and bring more to the company.”

Lewis, 20, studied a business diploma at Hartlepool College of Further Education after leaving Manor Academy.

He was initially brought in as a digital marketer and he now splits his time between professional development and learner engagement.

Lewis said: “When I was set an early task for businesses at the start of my Kickstart placement at Orangebox, it sparked a creative side of me that I didn’t know I had. That boosted my confidence.”

John, now 25, was originally brought in to help with office facilities.

Seven months later, he is a data analyst having helped to create a database that has led to reports being produced more easily and frequently.

He said: “Staying with Orangebox after the initial six months Kickstart placement is absolutely fantastic as I can’t think of a better group of people to work with.”

Chief executive Simon Corbett praised the trio and said: “When I first heard about the Kickstart I thought it was a fantastic idea, providing opportunities for those who are trying to gain employment but facing barriers.