'True inspiration': Hartlepool baby Teddy Freeman battles cancer at 10 months old

Teddy Freeman has been receiving emergency chemotherapy and is currently at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, following the heartbreaking news around a month ago.

Dad Jamie Lupton, 30, has described how his world came crashing down when Teddy was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma – which had spread from Teddy’s adrenal glands to his lungs, bone marrow and bones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Your world just falls apart. Everything just came crashing, nothing felt real anymore. I was in a bubble, I couldn’t speak to anyone for about three weeks”, said Jamie, who is organising a charity event for Teddy later this month.

Brave Teddy has been smiling through chemotherapy.

He added: "It’s horrible, every person’s worst nightmare. All you want to do is protect your kid and there’s nothing you can do, you’re powerless.”

Mum Amanda Freeman first noticed lumps in Teddy’s upper leg and took him for a check-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While comforting the youngster at the doctor’s office, she found one side of his tummy was swollen as well.

Teddy was then sent to Stockton’s University Hospital for a scan and it was initially thought his kidney was inflamed until subsequent tests confirmed he had cancer.

Teddy is Jamie's only child.

"He wasn’t even poorly, you couldn’t even tell. His health didn’t deteriorate, he was just happy, smiley Teddy, like he always was,” said Jamie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The courageous baby-boy is now halfway through his emergency chemotherapy and needs to get through surgery, radiotherapy and immunotherapy as well.

But the youngster “has been smiling through” the gruelling treatment so far, with parents Jamie and Amanda, who are separated, making sure he is happy and Amanda’s partner Micky Allen helping out as well.

"He’s always happy, smiling through it. You wouldn’t even think he was poorly if you’d seen him most of the time,” said Jamie, who is from the Burn Valley area of town.

Jamie Lupton (left) with Jordan Bell (red) and Peter Hinchley, outside of Roxie's Bar. Jamie will be shaving his head off in solidarity with Teddy and to help raise funds./Photo: Frank Reid

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s my hero and a true inspiration. He’s the happiest baby ever. He’s never been any bother since he was born. He was sleeping, eating, taking everything in his stride.

"Right up until this, and even through this, he’s not changed, he’s the same.

"I’m glad he hasn’t been poorly, but it’s still early days, he’s got a long way to go yet.”

Jamie is now organising a charity event to raise funds for his brave baby boy and for Neuroblastoma UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teddy was diagnised at just nine-months-old.

Due to chemotherapy, Teddy has been losing his ginger hair – and Jamie and a few of his friends will shave their heads off during the event in solidarity.

"We knew he was going to lose his hair and my idea was to get mine shaved off so I could be like ‘Look, whatever you go through, I will go through with you’,” explained Jamie.

The charity event will take place on Sunday, May 21, at Roxy’s Bar, from 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets cost £2 can be purchased from the venue. Funds can also be donated by visiting GoFundMe and searching for ‘Going bald for 10 month old Super Ted’.

Jamie added: "It could happen to anyone. It couldn’t have been prevented in any way.

"It will help anyone else in this position.”

Teddy will need to have surgery as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad