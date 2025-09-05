Located on Front Street, in Greatham, this home is currently on the market for £375,000 and is being marketed by igomove.
1. Front Street, Greatham
This homely terraced house has three bedrooms, one bathroom and a stunning back garden. Photo: Rightmove
2. Entrance hall
This stunning entrance hall is large and spacious and provides a grand entrance into the home. Photo: Rightmove
3. Kitchen
This well-equipped kitchen has a large walk-in pantry and storeroom and space for a range cooker, dishwasher and fridge freezer. Photo: Rightmove
4. Utility area
This home has a large garden room that also incorporates a utility area. Photo: Rightmove