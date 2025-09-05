Take a look inside this three-bed terraced home in Greatham.placeholder image
Take a look inside this three-bed terraced home in Greatham.

By Madeleine Raine
Published 5th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST
This three-bed terraced house with a large garden and garden room has been described as a “rare gem” by property experts.

Located on Front Street, in Greatham, this home is currently on the market for £375,000 and is being marketed by igomove.

This homely terraced house has three bedrooms, one bathroom and a stunning back garden.

1. Front Street, Greatham

This stunning entrance hall is large and spacious and provides a grand entrance into the home.

2. Entrance hall

This well-equipped kitchen has a large walk-in pantry and storeroom and space for a range cooker, dishwasher and fridge freezer.

3. Kitchen

This home has a large garden room that also incorporates a utility area.

4. Utility area

