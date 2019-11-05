Hollie Sorelle McCully who has been nominated for a Best of Hartlepool Award.

Hollie Sorelle McCully, who co-runs the Val Armstrong School of Performing Arts with her mum Val Armstrong, said she was ‘truly honoured’ after one of her own students put her in the running for a trophy.

The nomination praised Hollie for ‘tirelessly working with all of us for endless hours’.

Hollie was elated to be honoured, especially for an award in her home town.

Hollie and her dancers at last year's Best of Hartlepool Awards.

She said: “I am proud to be Hartlepool born and bred and so grateful that I get to work every day with some of the most amazing, talented young children we have in our town.

“I can’t thank whoever it is that has nominated me enough.”

Her nomination came from a student who said: “Miss Hollie has taught me a lot of things and helped me grow into the person I am today.

“I believe that Miss Hollie deserves a Best of Hartlepool award for her many achievements and opportunities that she has provided to the youngsters of Hartlepool.

The Best of Hartlepool Awards.

“She put together a team of 57 dancers from aged six to 18 and travelled to Braga to participate in the Dance World Cup with us as students representing Team England.

“Miss Hollie selflessly helps the students of VA Performing Arts to excel in their hobbies, taking no reward or recognition for her contribution to the children of Hartlepool and I believe as her student there is no other person in Hartlepool whom I would like to see receive recognition and be rewarded for the time and devotion that she gives to us all.”

Hollie watched last year as the VA Senior Dancers won the Young Performer of the Year title at the Best of Hartlepool Awards.

Now she has been nominated herself and she joins a growing list of entries for this year’s competition.

We want to hear about the wonderful causes out there which are worthy of recognition. We want you to nominate them all for honours in this year’s Best of Hartlepool Awards which are officially launched today.

It’s your chance to give those very special unsung heroes the praise they so richly deserve.

Don’t worry about puzzling over which category to enter your nomination in - we’ve got loads for you to choose from. Take a look at the list below and choose the right one for your community favourite.

In fact, put as many nominations in as you like as we are certain there are lots of worthy causes out there.

Let’s make this a hugely difficult task for the judges. You can do that by coming up with a glut of entries.

The deadline for entries is Monday, November 11 with judges meeting to draw up the shortlists on Wednesday, November 13.

And then comes the grand finale which will be held at Hardwick Hall on Wednesday, December 4.

But first, get those nominations in. Send them by email to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk.

Here are the categories to choose from:

Role Model;

Green Champion;

Child of Achievement;

Fundraiser of the Year;

Carer of the Year;

Student of the Year;

Sporting Excellence;

Volunteer of the Year;

Community Group;

Community Champion;

Child of Courage;

Sports Team of the Year;

Emergency Services Award;

Performer of the Year (under 21);

Lifetime Contribution.

If you are nominating or entering the Young Performer of the Year category, remember to send us a video of the nominated person performing.