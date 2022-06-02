TS Royalist spotted at Hartlepool Marina ‘brings back memories’ of Tall Ships for photographer

Photographer Carl Gorse managed to capture the moment TS Royalist sailed into Hartlepool on Wednesday, June 1, after finding out about the vessel’s arrival through an app.

Carl, 42, said seeing the ship was ‘brilliant’ as it brought back memories of when Hartlepool hosted the Tall Ships Races in 2010.

Back then, he was able to briefly sail on TS Astrid and remembers the experience fondly.

Carl Gorse photographed the arrival of TS Royalist in Hartlepool on Wednesday, June 1. Picture: Carl Gorse.

The sighting comes as Hartlepool prepares to welcome the Tall Ships Races back to town next summer.

Carl told the Mail: “It was nice to see. It was amazing, because it brings back memories from the Tall Ships back in 2010.

"I’m really looking forward to them coming again next year.”

Carl said seeing the vessel brought back memories from the last time the Tall Ships were in Hartlepool. Picture: Carl Gorse.

TS Royalist is a training ship, which was built between 2014 and 2015.