Tweddle Farm’s Handmade Market will be back on Bank Holiday Monday (May 29) – and organisers have said tickets are already selling out.

Over 15 businesses have signed up so far – including Hartlepool’s Plantopia and Pat’s Prints. Other stalls will feature candles, dog and hair accessories as well as cakes and artisan cupcakes.

The farm will be open as usual with tractor rides on offer and a chance to feed the animals.

Phoebe Wayman, events’ manager at Tweddle Farm, in Blackhall Colliery, described the market as a “unique” day out.

"It’s a really nice place to meet local traders,” said Phoebe.

"The customers will be able to discover people who they didn’t know before and it’s just a really good day out for the whole family.”

To book tickets, visit https://www.tweddlefarm.co.uk/fun-and-activities/events-2/. If you are interested in trading, email [email protected]