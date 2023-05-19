News you can trust since 1877
Tweddle Farm’s Handmade Market is back – here’s how to get tickets

A handmade market will bring the community and local businesses together when it returns for a fourth year.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 19th May 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 12:18 BST

Tweddle Farm’s Handmade Market will be back on Bank Holiday Monday (May 29) – and organisers have said tickets are already selling out.

Over 15 businesses have signed up so far – including Hartlepool’s Plantopia and Pat’s Prints. Other stalls will feature candles, dog and hair accessories as well as cakes and artisan cupcakes.

The farm will be open as usual with tractor rides on offer and a chance to feed the animals.

Tweddle Farm's Handmade Market will return on May 29.Tweddle Farm's Handmade Market will return on May 29.
Phoebe Wayman, events’ manager at Tweddle Farm, in Blackhall Colliery, described the market as a “unique” day out.

"It’s a really nice place to meet local traders,” said Phoebe.

"The customers will be able to discover people who they didn’t know before and it’s just a really good day out for the whole family.”

To book tickets, visit https://www.tweddlefarm.co.uk/fun-and-activities/events-2/. If you are interested in trading, email [email protected]

The farm will be open as usual on the day as well, with a chance to pet and feed the animals.The farm will be open as usual on the day as well, with a chance to pet and feed the animals.
Related topics:Hartlepool