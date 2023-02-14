News you can trust since 1877
Can you spot anyone you know?

Twenty-two pictures to mark 22 years since St Hild's School opened in Hartlepool

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in these photos from Hartlepool’s St Hild’s Church of England School?

By Madeleine Raine
29 minutes ago
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 2:36pm

St Hild's Church of England School, in King Oswy Drive, opened in September 2001, replacing the former Henry Smith School.

Despite its youthful age, St Hild's is home to many fond memories for students and teachers both past and present.

1. Locked up

PC Tracey Stage speaks with St Hild's School pupils as part of a careers day in 2013. From left: Nathan Sanderson, Tyler Bates and Cameron Anderson.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Staff celebrate National Shakespeare Day

Staff at St Hild's dress up as William Shakespeare in celebration of National Shakespeare Day in 2016.

Photo: Jane Coltman

3. 'Suits you, sirs'

School leavers celebrate their prom in 2015.

Photo: Marie Westmoreland-Thornhill

4. Official opening

Pupils sing at the official opening of the school in 2001.

Photo: LH

