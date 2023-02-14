Twenty-two pictures to mark 22 years since St Hild's School opened in Hartlepool
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in these photos from Hartlepool’s St Hild’s Church of England School?
By Madeleine Raine
29 minutes ago
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 2:36pm
St Hild's Church of England School, in King Oswy Drive, opened in September 2001, replacing the former Henry Smith School.
Despite its youthful age, St Hild's is home to many fond memories for students and teachers both past and present.
