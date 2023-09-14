Watch more videos on Shots!

The foot-squid was found at the bottom of the steps near the Beacon at Seaton Carew earlier this week.

Chris Wake shared a snap of the squid on social media, describing it as “not your usual find at Seaton”.

Mr Wake, 48, who spotted the squid while walking his dog, said he first thought it was not real.

The squid was spotted at Seaton Carew earlier this week./Photo: Chris Wake

He told the Mail: “When I first saw it I didn't think it was real till I took a closer look. It's rare you find something so strange like that washed up on the beach.”