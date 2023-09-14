News you can trust since 1877
Two-foot squid spotted on Hartlepool’s Seaton Carew beach in ‘rare’ find

A large squid was spotted on a Hartlepool beach by a dog walker.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 14th Sep 2023, 14:17 BST- 1 min read
The foot-squid was found at the bottom of the steps near the Beacon at Seaton Carew earlier this week.

Chris Wake shared a snap of the squid on social media, describing it as “not your usual find at Seaton”.

Mr Wake, 48, who spotted the squid while walking his dog, said he first thought it was not real.

The squid was spotted at Seaton Carew earlier this week./Photo: Chris WakeThe squid was spotted at Seaton Carew earlier this week./Photo: Chris Wake
The squid was spotted at Seaton Carew earlier this week./Photo: Chris Wake
He told the Mail: “When I first saw it I didn't think it was real till I took a closer look. It's rare you find something so strange like that washed up on the beach.”

The common, or European, squid is found all over UK coasts, down to around 500m deep. It is usually between 15cm and 40cm long.

