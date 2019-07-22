Two Hartlepool parks win Green Flag Awards celebrating safe, clean and well managed public spaces
Two parks in Hartlepool have been showing off their prestigious international quality awards – which recognises the open spaces as meeting the highest possible standards.
Summerhill, a 100-acre country park, and the more traditional Ward Jackson Park have retained their Green Flag Awards.
They are among 1,970 parks and green spaces nationally to receive the award this year.
The Green Flag Awards scheme, now in its third decade, is managed by Keep Britain Tidy and recognises well managed, clean and safe parks and green spaces.
Summerhill and Ward Jackson Park have both held Green Flags since 2008.
Coun John Tennant, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Neighbourhood Services Committee, said: “This is great news and reflects the on-going commitment we have as an authority to provide high quality parks and open spaces for the benefit of residents and visitors.
“This is a real team effort which involves council staff and volunteers – the Friends of Ward Jackson Park, the Friends of Hartlepool’s Wild Green Spaces and Summerhill’s own team of volunteers – pulling together.
“I’d like to thank everyone involved in winning these awards for their dedication and hard work.”
Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “It’s fantastic that we have more Green Flag Awards in the UK than ever before, joined this year by 126 international winners.
“Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.
“We congratulate each and every winner on their fantastic achievement.”
Volunteers are always welcome to get involved by joining the local friends group.