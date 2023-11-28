Two people injured following car crash on edge of Hartlepool
Emergency services attended the scene of the incident at Crimdon Bank, on the A1086 Coast Road, near Hartlepool, on Monday, November 27, at 4.30pm.
The driver and passenger of the vehicle received minor injuries and were treated by the ambulance service at the scene.
One patient made their own way to hospital for further treatment.
Durham Constabulary said on Tuesday: “Police were called at 4.30pm last night (November 27) to reports of a collision on the Coast Road, Crimdon Bank.
"The driver and passenger received minor injuries.”
The North East Ambulance Service added: “We dispatched a clinical team leader who treated and discharged one patient on-scene.
"They then made their own way to hospital for further treatment and our services were stood down."
No other vehicles are believed to be involved.