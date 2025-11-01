Seaton Lane is currently closed between Warrior Drive and The Front following what the police have described as “a serious collision”.

Two casualties were taken to a specialist emergency care hospital in Northumberland last night following a “serious collision” in Hartlepool.

The incident happened shortly before 5pm on Saturday, November 1, on Station Lane, in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool.

The road was closed by police between Warrior Drive and The Front in what was described as a “serious collision”.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We dispatched two ambulance crews and one specialist paramedic.

"Two patients were taken to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital."