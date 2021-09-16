Two top musicians to play at Hartlepool gig to help raise £10,000 for fan's new wheelchair

Thomas Crossling, 29, who has muscular dystrophy, is trying to raise £10,000 for a specialised new chair as his old one keeps breaking down.

To help him reach his target and give him greater independence, Thomas’s friend, Chris Twist, has organised a fundraiser at Hartlepool Cricket Club featuring two highly-regarded North East musicians.

Multi award-winning blues musician Trevor Sewell will play alongside local rock guitar hero Graham Hunter at the gig on Sunday, November 21.

Thomas Crossling has muscular dystrophy and is in need of a new wheelchair to give him back some independence.

Graham, who has played with Eric Bell’s Thin Lizzy, met Thomas at a gig a few years ago and has kept in touch with him.

He approached Chris to help organise a fundraiser to help give an online fund started by Thomas a boost.

Chris said: “Thomas is laid in bed a lot of the time. We just need to get him his wheelchair.

"He needs some quality of life and independence back.”

Award-winning blues musician Trevor Sewell (left) and rock guitarist and vocalist Graham Hunter will play at the fundraiser at Hartlepool Cricket Club on November 21.

It promises to be a great show. Trevor Sewell, from Sunderland, is an award-winning musician, composer, engineer and record producer.

He has won won nine major awards in the USA as well as racking up nominations in the British Blues Awards.

Trevor has also dueted with multi-platinum selling artist and Grammy winner Janis Ian.

Meanwhile, Graham Hunter has toured Europe for years with five-piece band The UK Legends, recorded with South Shields blues rock singer Terry Slesser.

Award-winning blues guitarist Trevor Sewell. Picture by Peter Berry.

Chris added: “They are well rated musicians giving up their time to raise what we can.”

Thomas set up an online crowdfunding page on GoFundMe to raise £10,000 towards the cost of a new electric wheelchair, which will cost around £13,000.

On the page he said: "My current wheelchair keeps breaking down and doesn't fit my needs anymore.

“Having a good wheelchair is my life I literally can't leave the house or my bed without one.

“Any donation however small is much appreciated.”

Chris is appealing to local businesses who may be able to give raffle prizes for the fundraiser.

Doors for the event at Hartlepool Cricket Club, Park Drive, open at 4pm for a 5pm start.

Tickets are £7.50 available from the cricket club or from Chris on 07775 037429.

