Emergency services were called to a crash in Hartlepool during rush hour this morning.

The crash happened this morning (Wednesday, June 4) shortly before 8.45am on Stockton Road, in Hartlepool.

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We dispatched one ambulance crew to the incident. Two patients were assessed at the scene but refused hospital treatment."

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Police were called to a collision on the A689 at the traffic light junction with Stockton Road this morning between a blue Audi A5 and a grey Seat Leon.

"Nobody was seriously injured.”