Two 'walking wounded' treated after three-vehicle Hartlepool collision

The incident involved two cars and a van in Grange Road, Hartlepool, at around 11.50am on Friday, January 28.

Cleveland Fire Brigade sent two engines from their Hartlepool station and were there for about 30 minutes.

The brigade said afterwards: “Two walking wounded handed to ambulance personnel. Fire brigade made vehicles safe.”

The incident took place in Hartlepool's Grange Road.

The brigade, meanwhile, are still keen on finding on-call community fighters to serve at the town’s Headland fire station.

The package includes an annual retainer payment plus hourly rates paid when attending incidents or training as well as disturbance fees.

Applications for the next training course beginning in June close on Tuesday, February 22.

The brigade's Simon Weastell said: “You will be sharing your duties with highly motivated colleagues and putting the safety of your local area, family, friends and neighbours first.”

For more information visit www.clevelandfire.gov.uk or email [email protected]

